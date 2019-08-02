Victim is not cooperating and officers have little to go on, sergeant says.

Taft Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred somewhere in the city Wednesday evening but they have an uncooperative victim and little information to go on.

Sgt. Ray Buford said the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

He said officers were called to the West Side Family Health Care Clinic about 7 p.m. Wednesday where the victim, a 60-year-old man, had gone for treatment of a stab wound to the upper right rib cage.

When officers tried to find out what happened, the victim refused to cooperate.

"He said he didn't see what happened," Buford said. We would not say say who did it or why it was done. He would only say it happened in an alley."

The victim was transferred to a Bakersfield hospital for further treatment.

Buford said the investigation is pending more information.