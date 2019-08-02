Donation will fund many of the post's community programs, Commander John Crump says

The Tejon Indian Tribe recently donated $1,500 to the Maricopa VFW Post.

Trible member and Maricopa resident Nancy Landreth and her daughter Adelina presented the check to Post Commander John Crump and Thomas Birdsong.

Kopp said he's grateful for the donation because it's going to help the post in its community programs.

He said it's going to go for "anything and everything."

We're trying to save as much as we came to go to the seniors and some can go to the holiday food baskets," Crump said.

Getting enough food baskets for needy residents in the small community has become a big issue. Up to 60 families need help at thanksgiving and Christmas, Crump said.

In addition, the Maricopa VFW Post helps out with an annual Maricopa Thanksgiving community dinner.