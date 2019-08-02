Abe Lagrimas, Jr. is a musician, composer, educator, and author who plays the drums, vibraphone, ukulele, and studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.

Pops in Dunsmuir will host musician Abe Lagrimas, Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. for what organizers promise to be a special evening.

Abe Lagrimas, Jr. is a musician, composer, educator, and author who plays the drums, vibraphone, ukulele, and studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. In 2012, he competed in the highly prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Drums Competition and has worked with many artists such as Eric Marienthal, Eric Reed, Kamasi Washington, Dontae Winslow, Barbara Morrison, Michelle Coltrane, Jake Shimabukuro, Kenny Endo, and continues to be an in-demand session musician in Los Angeles.

As a solo ukulele artist, Abe is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award recipient and has released multiple albums in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Abe has been featured at ukulele festivals in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Reno, Chicago, New York, and Hawaii. His international performances include Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, and toured extensively throughout China having performed in twelve cities.

Lagrimas is also an educator and has authored the first ever ukulele curriculum for instrumental music programs in schools titled “Ukulele Ensemble, Beginning Ukulele – Level 1 published by Consonus Music Institute. His latest book “Jazz Ukulele: Comping, Soloing, Chord Melodies” (Berklee Press & Hal Leonard) is available in stores worldwide and on Amazon.

Advanced tickets are $10, and $15 at the door. Pops Performing Arts & Cultural Center is located at 5819 Sacramento Avenue in Dunsmuir. For more information, visit popsdunsmuir.com.