The 72nd Lumberjack Fiesta weekend in McCloud was bigger than ever, drawing in more people despite the smoke that blew in from Oregon wildfires.

The action started on Friday night with Little Logger/ Little Miss Fiesta Contest drawing the cutest costumed children to participate. The winners of the pageant were 6-year-old J.T. Miller who wants to be an elk hunter when he grows up and 5-year-old Navaya Robles who wants to be a “doctor for babies” when she grows up. The dance contest that followed was hosted by D.J. Geeia with Wildwoman Sounds. Taking first place was Ava Foster, who danced to the tune of Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Second place was Ella Jackson dancing to “Senorita” by Camilla Cabeo, and Alex Ferrera took third place dancing to “Old Town Road” as well.

At the same time as the contests at Hoo Hoo park, both ball fields were lit up for the start of the 19th Annual Papa Anderson Memorial Softball Tournaments which drew in 18 teams to play over the weekend.

The park filled up with families camping on the outskirts of the park to watch their loved ones complete.

“It’s always fun coming up here for the tournaments,” said Umpire Troy Scherado of Redding, who has been umpiring at Fiesta for years. “The money goes to a good cause. There were great defensive plays – reaching over the fence and diving to catch the balls throughout the tournament.”

The 25th Annual Harold Benedict Memorial Horseshoe Tournament was also held throughout the weekend. It ended Sunday late afternoon with John Snyder placing first, Robert Zeulner placing second and 9 year-old Braeden Cordes placing third out of 52 participants in the singles.

In the doubles competition, Connley Little Jr. and John Snyder placed first. John and Michelle Chandler placed second and Chelsea Hayes and Cleo Toms took third.

The winners received trophies and prize money. A total of $1,090 was donated back to the McCloud Community Recreation Council.

The American Legion Cheula Post #92 served breakfast with their famous beer batter pancakes drawing over 100 hungry people on both Saturday and Sunday. The money they raised goes towards installing a new roof on the facility.

Saturday’s parade drew the largest crowd in recent history with many floats along with an array of characters.

Rustic Blu sponsored the awards for the most creative float. Taking first place was the Mardi Gras float, which held the old McCloud log cabin courthouse jail with the last presiding judge, Chris Stromsness aboard. He was dressed in his judge’s robe holding his original gavel.

Also aboard were Mardi Gras queen and king Carol Huebert and Kevin Dalton, a jailbird and a marshal. The Mardi Gras float also won the Judges Choice Award.

Second place went to The Horseman’s float, which held saddled sawhorses and children who threw candy out to the spectators.

Third place went to the McCloud High School Loggers float, which was decorated in purple and gold balloons with all the sport teams dressed in their uniforms and alumni from classes of 1988, 1991 and 1993 along with the school’s new incoming principal, Yolanda Sanchez.

The Public Service Award went to the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department sponsored by the McCloud Mercantile.

First place for the Club Award, sponsored by the McCloud Market, went to The Horsemen’s and second place went to the McCloud Garden Club – a service organization with members riding off-road vehicles covered in flowers and a wheelbarrow, shovel and rake on top.

Floyd’s Frosty’s Veteran Award went to the Auxillary of the American Legion Cheula Post 92 decorated in red, white and blue. Instead of candy, they handed out hand-held American flags.

Black Fox sponsored the Non-Motorized Vehicles Award, with first place going to the horsedrawn wagon that carried Little Fiesta and Little Logger.

Send place went to Ashlyn Wall riding her horse and third place went to Danika Barr, also riding her horse and holding The Horsemen’s flag.

The Siskiyou Brew Works Car Award went to the 2016 Corvette “Heartbeat of America” Stingray, which carried Chloe Bullock. Second place went to the 1940 Chevy fire truck owned by Skip and Tina Skippen.

White Mountain Café’s Walkers Award went to the “McCloud Masters,” also known as the Malone family. They are celebrating their 40th anniversary in McCloud. More than 100 strong, the McCloud Masters raise and donate money to the McCloud Heritage Junction Museum each year.

The matriarch of the family, Arleen Malone Camacho, also participated in the Lumberjack parade in 1949. A bear dragging a knocked over trash can with debris trailing behind – a well known sight in McCloud – took second place.

Campbell’s Business Award went to Hitchcock’s Construction with their logging truck loaded with logs from Roseburg in Weed and a lowbed with a Caterpillar 325 I.M. road builder.

Heart of the Earth sponsored the Kids Award which went to the McCloud High School Loggers’ float.

The day continued with non-stop events and contests. The Junior Axe Throw winners included:

Axe Throw 8-10 year olds

Charlie Ramirez in first, Max Warner in second and Logan Reidel in third.

Axe Throw 11-13 year olds

KJ MacKay, Sierra Walsh and Tanner Lugo

Choker Set 8-10 year olds

Max Warner in first, Charles Ramirez in second and Abigail Temple in third.

11-13 year olds

KJ MacKay, Chris MacKay and Chase Cramer

There was also a horse skidding display with two different teams of mini draft horses just after the junior logging show. Dana Knight and The Jaywalkers Band played music into the night.

The adult amateur logging competition was held Sunday, which included single and team sawing, choker set and axe throwing. There were watermelon eating contests for both children and adults.

More than 40 different kinds of vendor booths from crafts, art, clothing, and jewelry to information, games, and a variety of food was enjoyed by all as Wildwoman Sounds played music throughout the day.

“There are so many more people here this year,” commented District 1 Supervisor Brandon Criss, who was enjoying the vendors and events under the shady trees in the park. “My son loves the waterslides. He got a crochet octopus – it was the first thing he saw. All this wore him out. It has been a fun day; especially for a 6 year-old.”