Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on July 27 just after 10:30 p.m. and found 36 year-old Jamie Miller with a stab wound, bleeding from the chest.

The Mount Shasta Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another during an altercation on Sheldon Ave. Saturday evening.

Michael Lee Wilson, age 48, is wanted for attempted murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, MSPD said.

Miller reported that Wilson had threatened him the day before, MSPD said, stating that he was “going to get him.”

Miller told police that Wilson came to his house and challenged him to fight. Miller went outside and after the two started fighting, Wilson produced a knife and stabbed Miller in the chest area, MSPD said.

Miller was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MSPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wilson, who was still at large Tuesday afternoon. If seen, do not approach but call your local law enforcement agency or MSPD at (530) 926-7540.

Wilson is a black male, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.