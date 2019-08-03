Through the years, the logging competition during Lumberjack Fiesta Days keeps growing with more competitors.

“I am truly thankful for everyone that participates and donates,” said Sharon Dalleske, who coordinates the event. “It is our family reunion each year here at Lumberjack Fiesta and our family of new axe throwers keeps growing. I want to thank Precision Axe for donating three axes this year.”

Winners of the Adult Amateur Logging Competition in Hoo Hoo park on Saturday during the 72nd McCloud Lumberjack Fiesta:

Women's Axe Throw

1st place-Sharon Dalleske

2nd place-Jessica Henson

3rd place-Shannon Williams

Men's Axe Throw

1st-Jason Hensley

2nd-Ryan West

3rd-Bill Anderson

Business Axe Throw

1st-Bill Anderson with S.W Maintenance

2nd- Sharon Dalleske with Optima Eye Center

3rd-Derek West with West Coast Paving

Men's Double Buck

1st-Mike Defalco/Chad Henson in 12.765 seconds

2nd-Tyler Sheets/Gary Sheets in 19.67 seconds

3rd-Kyle Benedict/Charles Rainey in 22.895 seconds

Jack and Jill

1st-Anthony Noble/Madison Moutard in 15.235

2nd-Shannon Williams/Chad Henson in 17.045

3rd-Ronald Kelley/Sophia Williams in 20.14

Jill and Jill

1st-Sophia Williams/Shannon Williams in 18.855 seconds

2nd-Jessica Henson/Melissa Ann Henson in 31.065 seconds

3rd-Ema Walsh/Crystal Walsh in 45.78 seconds

Single Buck

1st-Anthony Noble in 27.185

2nd-Kyle Benedict in 35.67

3rd-Lukas West in 44.015

Men's Choker

1st-Matt Dalleske in 21.625

2nd-Kyle Benedict in 22.92

3rd-Ronald Kelley in 23.675

Women's Choker

1st-Sophia Williams

2nd-Ema Walsh

3rd-Bailey Nathan