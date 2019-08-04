The Fellows program is a challenging, advanced credential opportunity for county supervisors and senior executives. Fellows complete additional coursework, participate in the intensive Fellows Seminar – examining enduring problems facing California Counties – and study contemporary practices in public sector leadership.

Siskiyou County District 1 Supervisor and current Chair of the Board of Supervisors Brandon Criss earned the California State Association of Counties Institute Fellows.

The Fellows Seminar Sessions and Institute Classes are spread over several months with classes in different cities in the state including Redding and Sacramento.

In addition to the classes and seminars through the Fellows program, each participant must also choose an issue on which to focus. Because Criss is a volunteer firefighter, he chose to focus on the needs of Volunteer Fire/EMS departments. The process gave him good direction on goals to pursue.

Overall the program offered several classes. This included classes on budgeting both at the state and local level, the realignment of the social and criminal justice systems, the roles of elected officials during emergencies, as well as leadership classes.

Criss stated, “All of us on the Board are honored to have this opportunity to serve and take our responsibility seriously. This program taught me a great deal, giving me additional tools to use in this role.”