The Mount Shasta Trail Challenge was conceived as a follow-up event to last year’s designation of the City of Mt. Shasta as the Pacific Crest Trail Association’s pilot Trail Town. Organizers felt it important to extend trail partnerships to communities and area surrounding the mountain.

Rodney Barr, owner of Weed’s Grocery Outlet, is challenging local businesses to join him in becoming a business partner of the Mount Shasta Trail Challenge.

“I’m issuing a challenge to South Siskiyou County business owners to support the Trail Challenge. I will match others’ contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000,” Barr said.

Funds are being solicited to purchase more hats and visors, which are being given to trail users who complete six of the 12 trails included in the Mount Shasta Trail Challenge passport.

“Our Trail Challenge event has been so well received,” said Lynda Hardy, creator of the challenge. “It is inspiring more people to get out and experience our trails than we imagined. In fact, it is so successful with more and more trail users claiming their hat prize each week that we need to purchase more hats.”

Three new businesses have made contributions of their own, including La Florista of Weed, McCloud Outdoors Store and Mt. Shasta Patients Collective.

In just three weeks, 20 participants have completed six of the 12 trails, the latest of whom are a couple visiting from Germany.

A priority goal was to engage more residents and visitors on local trails, encouraging them to volunteer in helping make the south Siskiyou County region a premiere trail destination for all trail users, including PCT hikers.

Trail Challenge passports can be picked up at visitor centers in Mount Shasta, Weed and McCloud; the McCloud Outdoors Store, and at Sportsmen’s Den, Fifth Season and Base Camp in Mount Shasta. Hats can be claimed at the visitor centers and the McCloud Outdoors Store.

Business owners who are interested in meeting Grocery Outlet’s challenge to support the Mount Shasta Trail Challenge should contact Kathy Morter at kmorter52@gmail.com or call (530) 925-9199.