See the animals, build your own ice cream sundae or enjoy a cone or root bear float.

The California Living Museum will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Zoofari from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Guests can treat their taste buds to a frozen extravaganza by building their own ice cream sundae or enjoy a cone or root bear float.

Admission for CALM members is $10 adults and $8 for children (3-12 years). For non-members admission is $15 adults and $12 for children (3-12 years).

Your Ice Cream Zoofari ticket includes entrance to the zoo, docents strolling the grounds, free rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad, and of course, delicious ice cream. Back by popular demand is the Dixie Nuts Dixieland jazz band. And just for fun….throughout the zoo, we will have games to play.

All proceeds will benefit CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). For information, contact 661-872-2256. Visit the website calmzoo.org and on Facebook.