Since July has ended, we’re looking toward the last month or less of summer vacation. Yup, the schools will be opening in August and the kids will be singing, “School days School days good old golden rule days” – Or is that tune, popular in my memory old fashioned now?

Certainly the hickory stick reference would perplex and possibly call for a Supreme Court case!

Do not be sad about summer’s impending end … there’s August for plenty of fun yet!

Water play

Last Sunday was Water Amusement Park Day. Well, Happy Camp doesn’t have a man made water park, it’s true! However, we do have something even better – creeks galore. The most popular place to be on a summer afternoon as the temperatures rise is splashing and playing in a favorite creek.

You can also raft or kayak on the Klamath River – it’s something people come from far and wide to enjoy. The stretch around Cade Mountain, although close by the highway, is fun because it’s out of sight of the traffic and there are lots of sightings of bears and eagles and osprey. Wildlife and bird watching make a ride on the River especially enjoyable!

Hiking

If the temperature hasn’t gone too high, there’s also the town trail to hike up. Although that hike is mostly vertical, it isn’t far. Upon arriving at the picnic table at the top, you can look over most of Happy Camp and see what is happening in town. It won’t be long and the high school football team will begin practice and run up and down that trail for good conditioning.

Art Center Gathering

Klamath-Siskiyou Art Center is getting prettied up and all ages have had three opportunities to gather on Friday evenings over the past month. Since the events avoid the heat by beginning at 7 p.m., some little tykes are probably off in dreamland, but the gathering includes many of the population of Happy Camp.

Last Friday was a classic Italian style dinner with homemade tomato sauce for vegetarian or hot Italian sausage tastes, with large green salad, and crusty bread with garlic rosemary butter. This deliciousness was followed by music from Husky and the Large Attack on the Black Box Stage for foot stomping blues, rock and roll.

Farmers market

Thursday was the last of the summer farmer’s market gatherings at the Gail Zink Park. I was fascinated with the unicorn sprinkler which lots of the younger kids thoroughly enjoyed. While I was getting those wonderful carrot cupcakes that Leona McLaughlin makes, it suddenly deflated so I missed pictures of it. Thank you Morgan for all your work organizing and promoting the farmer’s market, and happy birthday, too!

The farmers market will now be taking place on Davis Road near the Art Center.

Book and library news

Linda Jo Martin, who began Happy Camp News on the Internet until she moved away six years ago, was back and enjoyed van camping in the area. We greatly enjoyed her coming to the River Readers Book Club that meets at the Partner’s Deli & Arcade at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Since Linda is known as the Book Lady, and puts videos on line about book topics, she interviewed Leona McLaughlin while she was here.

Leona used to work at Happy Camp Elementary School, where she’d often hunt down lost coats, sweaters and other missing items for children. She wrote a very attractive children’s book, “One Hoodie's Day,” illustrated by Kimber McLaughlin. It’s available on Amazon. Leona has been working on another children’s book about a little girl and bees.

Linda wrote a book for older children while she lived in Happy Camp, called “River Girl.” This is a chapter book and many of the chapters deal with things to which a Happy Camp child could relate to, even though it takes place in 1918. It is fiction but Linda does a lot of historical research to be sure her books are accurate to the time she’s is writing about.

Tuesday is Library Day in the afternoon so you can pick up some great reading material or DVDs and see all the other fascinating things that they make available to the community.

Camping

No doubt many of the children of Happy Camp have been camping for vacation, or camping in the backyard on hot summer evenings.

I have a photo of a camping trip taken back in the 1950s or early ’60s in Happy Camp. At first I thought it was of a bunch of boys sitting on a very long log, and then realized a dozen boys, a gap, and half a dozen girls. Can anyone recognize the kids camping in Happy Camp from this photo? I’d sure appreciate the names.

If we find names of some, we will probably be able to figure out more of their companions. I think they were 4th-6th graders. If you have any suggestions, leave a message at (530) 493-2900 or send me an email at Klamathneighbors@yahoo.com.

Some of the Happy Camp kids have been away at Kidder Creek in the Scott Valley, riding horses and doing more recreational activities, meeting new friends and having a wonderful time.

One of my happiest summers was when we first moved to Alder Springs, Calif. up the mountain from Elk Creek out of Willows. I was able to go to Lake of the Woods as a camp counselor and lived for a week in a tent with 10 girls from Murphy, Ore. and two girls from Horse Creek. Those girls were so precious to me, and I often wish that I could meet with them again. However, since it was 51 years ago, they may have changed a bit!

Coming up

The Siskiyou Golden Fair will be happening in Yreka Aug. 7-11. Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch meeting is Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Partner’s Deli in Happy Camp. Seiad Valley usually celebrates Seiad Day on Saturday Aug. 24. Then on Aug. 30 the Bigfoot Jamboree will be coming to Happy Camp. The parade is on Sunday, Sept. 1, so be busy now getting your float ready. The theme is Enchanted Garden and I can’t wait to see what you come up with.

Blackberries are about to ripen, and we’ll be able to cook berry cobblers. What fun summer is!