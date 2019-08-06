Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Columns from the past year can be found at: lizwriteslife.blogspot.com. Call her at (530) 467-3515.

Siskiyou Daily’s sportswriter, Bill Choy, emailed me for some information on the history of the Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeos and why they seem to have a special feel. In responding to his questions, I added that I hoped he wouldn’t focus on me in the news article. Yep, you just can’t trust reporters! (Just picking on you Bill).

Anyway, I jokingly referred to myself as the “unofficial” historian of the rodeo association, because of the many years I served on the board, did public relations and my boxes and boxes full of photos and news articles. I have made many mistakes as a news reporter and know that Bill accidentally forgot the “un” part of the “unofficial” historian. But, I am clarifying that I certainly not the “official” historian.

I will state that in the mid-1980s, I asked Elma Selby to write-up what she recalled from the early years of Pleasure Park’s events. She and rancher husband, Gene, were staunch supporters and carried the colors leading the Etna Parade for 30 years. Apparently, around 1955, someone forgot to get the flags or flag bearers for the parade – something I can certainly relate to – and my grandpa, George Dillman, asked them to carry the flags the next year and just take the flags home. Without being asked or reminded very often, they showed-up year after year leading the parade with the U.S. and California flags. Yep, it became another important detail to find flag bearers, when Elma and then Gene decided they were too old for the job. I remember Nancy Carver partnered with Gene through the 1980s, also carrying the flags in the grand entry of the rodeos.

For years, Gene was the flagman for the rodeo events whipping down the red flag for timers to click-off their stop watches. And Elma made a giant batch of salad dressing (and likely a huge pot of beans) for the September barbecue that fed 300 people for several decades. I think I have her recipe somewhere.

So, I think it was at the annual January Potluck, where new officers were elected back then, when Elma read her writings of Pleasure Park’s first years from the 1950s through 1970s. She then handed me the type-written pages and said she was turning over the “unofficial” historian duties to me. That is why I jokingly claim the moniker of “unofficial” historian.

As a local news reporter and the publicity secretary, on and off since 1982, I wrote up rodeos – before and after – and also many grand marshal articles. That is where I truly learned about the history of the rodeos and the association. It is these good people, plus many unsung volunteers that have made the Pleasure Park Rodeos successful and special.

I also want to mention back in the 1970s, when Doug Jenner was serving on the rodeo board that his wife, Gail, suggested selecting a grand marshal for the parade. She wrote up more than a handful of grand marshal articles and served as the “unofficial” publicity secretary, before it was a position on the rodeo board. Thanks, Gail, for your good idea, which has helped to document the history of the now 72-year-old organization.

Patrick Jones

Patrick Henry Jones shared why he is running for the CA. Dist. 1 Assembly seat at the Scott Valley Protect Our Water meeting last week. He is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and has been fighting against the constant barrage of anti-gun legislation for years. Patrick and his siblings are in business together (which is a major feat) in the Jones Fort Gun Shop, in Redding, that their father established and he has been working at the business since a youth. Lots of business experience there!

Patrick told us he was elected in 2006 to the Redding City Council -- served two terms and a term as Redding City mayor. During that time, he was introduced to a state legislator, who was constantly writing anti-gun bills. When Patrick realized who he was, Patrick immediately chewed-him out for taking away citizens’ rights. Wow, what a fighter!

After touring the Klamath hydro-electric dams with Frank Tallerico and Rex Cozzalio, two weeks ago, Patrick agreed they must be saved because dam removal would certainly destroy salmon runs, water quality and the environment.

Patrick totally advocates actively managing forests to create healthy stands. Wildfires have devastated Shasta Co. His sister lost her home to the Carr Fire last summer.

I was already a support of Patrick Jones, but really appreciated him driving up here to talk to us. He would be a huge asset for Siskiyou Co. in the state assembly and I will vote for Patrick Henry Jones in the Aug. 27, special election.

Garden

Can’t believe that I picked two small red tomatoes on Sunday and then ate a bacon and tomato sandwich. Yum! I rarely have a ripe tomato before Aug. 1st and with all the green ones on the vines, it will be several weeks before any more ripen. Those two were flukes!

Last week, I complained about the bitter-end of three cucumbers, so I decided to pick plant specialist, Terry Brown’s, brain on what might be the problem. I stopped in his nursery north of Yreka and received a lecture worthy of any college class. First, most of our soils in Siskiyou Co. are acidic and need the ph improved. If leaves are turning yellow, the soil needs nitrogen and likely some iron sulfur and zinc.

Terry doesn’t like Miracle Gro – mostly cuz it is owned by Monsanto, but he said that it has high nitrogen and that too much nitrogen will give vegetables blossom-end rot. Now, that makes sense for my situation. This year, I was too lazy to douse the tomato, zucchini, cucumber and pumpkins with Miracle Gro. As a result, there isn’t any blossom-end rot on the tomatoes or zucchini, which I usually do have. But, some of the cucumber and pumpkin leaves are turning yellow plus the cucs are bitter.

Terry gave me a bit of his special fertilizer mix, which is lower in nitrogen and is much better for vegetable plants. He also suggested calcium and asked if I had any sour milk or powered milk. Yep, I have some very old powdered milk – several boxes have been in the freezer for years. He said about a half-cup scattered around each plant should help.

So, I went home and gave the cucs and pumpkins a strong batch of Miracle Gro. The next day, they received the dried milk and Terry’s special fertilizer mix. I will report next week in hopes the cucs have sweetened up!

Wanted to mention Alberta Skillen’s pioneer-heritage leopard lilies with orange double-leaves and black spots started blooming, so all is right with the world.