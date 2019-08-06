The exhibit features original paintings by the Art Roster Atelier, and unusual creations in wood by the Mount Shasta Woodturners. Everyone is warmly invited to join artists, guests and SAM volunteers at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Palette & Lathe” is a new art show opening at the Siskiyou Arts Museum on Saturday, August 10. The exhibit features original paintings by the Art Roster Atelier, and unusual creations in wood by the Mount Shasta Woodturners. Everyone is warmly invited to join artists, guests and SAM volunteers at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit continues through October 5 during business hours.

About the painters: ArtRoster | Mount Shasta Atelier is a group of Northern California artists who come together to paint at the base of Mt. Shasta. Most of the group has enjoyed art making in a variety of media for many years, and within the last few years, their love of painting has brought them together creating, exploring and exhibiting. Meeting weekly, they draw inspiration from art history, their natural environment, and each other. The artists utilize techniques from the Old Masters atelier system of the great European academic and impressionistic painting schools of the 18th and 19th centuries like that of Jacques-Louis David.

Participating artists: Alexis Kihm, Anne McTavish, Carl Adams, Cindy Schultheis-Corrales, Deanna Herrera, Jamilee Amaya, Janet Crittenden, Karen Copsey, Lou Wandro, Lucinda Macy, Lynda Hardy, Nancy Schneider, Nichole Pizziconi, Suzanne van Summern, Teddy McGaughey and Tom Bussler

About the wood turners: Don Berry, Mark Foster, Dan Torquemada and Michael Zanger represent The Mount Shasta Woodturners. Each of them has been working with wood for several decades.

Their group bio reads in part, “We have always loved wood and the magic that wood reveals – both mysterious and surprising – from the lathe. All of our styles are unique and different, yet complimentary. We get together often to share wood and design ideas. Adventuring and exploring into uncertainty with wood is one of our favorite passions!”

The Siskiyou Arts Museum is a member & volunteer supported non-profit art gallery and gift shop, located in the heart of the downtown Dunsmuir Historic District at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. We are grateful to this show’s sponsors, Bob & Ellen Bonning. Visit SAM’s website to learn how you, too can become an art show sponsor!

Summer hours are Wednesday – Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, stop in during business hours, follow us on Facebook, visit us on the web at: www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or call us during business hours: (530) 235-4711.