Several graduates have already accepted jobs at Siskiyou County agencies. These include Cheegay Thao, the county’s first Hmong deputy sheriff; Clint Whitchurch, who will work at Etna Police Department; David Johnson, who has a place on the Mount Shasta Police Department; and Sean Eastis, who will work at Weed Police Department.

The College of the Siskiyous Law Enforcement Academy celebrated the certification of its first official class last week, as a new wave of law enforcement officers were sent into the world with all the knowledge and skills necessary to serve their communities.

Several graduates have already accepted jobs at Siskiyou County agencies. These include Cheegay Thao, the county’s first Hmong deputy sheriff; Clint Whitchurch, who will work at Etna Police Department; David Johnson, who has a place on the Mount Shasta Police Department; and Sean Eastis, who will work at Weed Police Department.

College of the Siskiyous has offered Administration of Justice classes for several years, as well as two of three modules necessary for a full law enforcement academy, explained COS Public Relations coordinator Dawnie Slabaugh. Completing all three modules fulfills the minimum training requirements for employment in the State of California as a full time peace officer.

COS was recently approved by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (better known as POST) to offer the third of three modules to fulfill California’s minimum training requirements to become a full time peace officer.

Although COS offered the final module to a group of students earlier this year, last week’s graduating class is special, Slabaugh said, because the cadets completed the entire program together, start to finish.

The academy prepares graduates for the challenges they may face while in the line of duty. The 28 graduates spent nearly 1,000 hours learning it all: crime stops, proper arrest training, takedowns and what pepper spray feels like. They also completed countless exams and scenario trainings in order to serve their communities.

Those graduates who haven’t yet accepted a position at a law enforcement agency have all the skills and certifications to apply for and land a position wherever they choose.

During the Aug. 1 graduation ceremony, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremiah LaRue said he couldn’t have been more proud of the new graduates. His speech prompted all in attendance to look at the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, and reminded the cadets that it takes a special type of person to do this job.

“Law enforcement is a conscientious profession, selfless and noble,” LaRue said.

State Senator Brian Dahle provided encouragement to the new graduates, and he offered some insight into where he stands with the multiple issues police officers face in California.

“I commend you for what you’ve been through and what you’ve done,” Dahle said. “I stand with law enforcement 100 percent.”

Dahle went on to discuss new laws that affect police officers and the scrutiny they face while on the job. He said he’s thankful for all the service that these new officers are about to do for their communities.

“It’s not just law enforcement, it’s natural disasters and aid,” he said, talking about the police presence at last year’s devastating Carr, Hirz and Camp fires.

Class Lieutenant Samuel Woods had only positive things to say about his fellow cadets and future law enforcement leaders. In his speech, he noted individual attributes that each cadet brought to classes each day and to the overall experience of the academy.

For example, Cheegay Tao was a vast source of information, Woods said. David Wilm was the one who kept the mood light and entertained while Melissa Bedford was one of the most knowledgeable cadets and the busiest. Bedford has also earned her bachelor’s degree and is a couple weeks from completing her master’s, Woods noted.

Multiple awards were given throughout the ceremony, including those for highest class performance, best shooting skills, best scenario testing results and more.

The highest class score in academic performance went to Dylan Moore.

Brigham Reese was awarded by Law Enforcement Academy Coordinator Abner Weed for being the one who caught on quickly. Reese was praised for picking up methods and rules fast during the academy.

Reese, along with Tanah Peay, were presented with the fitness award by Administration of Justice Program faculty Michele Korkowski.

Weed awarded Woods and Dimas Martinez with inspirational leader awards. Martinez also received the “100 mile club” award for running over 100 miles during the program.

Scenario manager and Siskiyou County Deputy Hoyt Bradley discussed the cadets’ rigorous training and said they had only two chances to complete an active scenario that they could potentially face in the line of duty.

The top scorer for the scenario portion of the academy was Melissa Bedford, with a score of 99.21 percent; second was Tanah Peay with 98.28 percent; and third was Shawn Eastis with 95.57 percent.

Multiple representatives were present from various law enforcement organizations to pin badges on their newly recruited officers.

Lake Port Police Department

Melissa Bedford was pinned by her daughter, with help from officers.

Susanville Police Department

Nou Xiong and KC Capron were pinned by their fellow officers.

Weed Police Department

Sean Eastis was pinned by Weed Police Sergeant Justin Mayberry

Mount Shasta Police Department

David Johnson was presented his pin by Lieutenant Joe Restine

Lake City Sheriff Department

Brigham Reese was pinned by his mother and fellow officers.

Manteca Police Department

Francis Eteaki was pinned by fellow officers, and was joined by his family members, who presented colorful lei style garments to Eteaki, LaRue and Weed.

Etna Police Department

Clint Whitchurch was pinned by his new fellow officers, including his daughter, Shelby.

Siskiyou County Sheriffs Office

Sheriff Jon Lopey and the Department were excited to present Cheegay Thao with his official badge. His parents accompanied him during the pinning. Thao is the county’s first Hmong deputy sheriff.

2019 College of the Siskiyous Law Enforcement Academy Graduates

Melissa Bedford, Christopher Brigham, Brandon Buell, Seth Bullard, David Burlew, KC Capron, Sean Eastis, Francis Eteaki, Robert Floyd, Nicholas Hill, Quinn Horvath, David Johnson, Xiong Lor, Dimas Martinez, Robert Matlock, Dylan Moore, Devin Paulus, Tanah Peay, Dylan Quigley, Brigham Reese, Nicholas Smith, Cheegay Thao, Jonathan VanDeWalker, Clint Whitchurch, David Wilm, Austin Winkelhousen, Samuel Woods, and Nou Xiong.