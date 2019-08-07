Summertime is now in full swing, which means local kids are involved in sports, camps and other fun outdoor activities.

But if you’re working with kids, you may not realize you have a responsibility to protect them from sexual abuse.

Child sexual abuse is a serious health problem that can happen anywhere, even in Siskiyou County. It is our job to stop it.

According to the prevention organization Darkness to Light, one in 10 children will experience child sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. And the impact can be long-lasting. Research shows that children who are sexually violated are far more likely to experience psychological problems.

These facts are staggering. Fortunately, there are steps we can take to protect children in every community.

The Ford Family Foundation administers a nationally acclaimed training curriculum, Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children. The Siskiyou Family YMCA, in partnership with First 5, Siskiyou Community Services Council, and the Siskiyou Childcare Council has already provided this free training to more than 1,200 adults in Siskiyou County.

The training teaches practical prevention tips. Participants learn how to minimize opportunities for abuse to occur, which is one of the most effective ways to keep children safe. For example, coaches can make sure there is always more than one adult in every sporting situation. This strategy reduces opportunities for an abuser, and helps protect coaches, too.

Adults who have taken a Stewards of Children training report feeling empowered and eager to take the steps necessary to protect children. Many are motivated to begin conversations in their schools, churches, sports organizations and families. Talking about the issue is an important first step.

Anyone who regularly interacts with kids and teens can become an excellent mentor to help guide students on productive paths forward. That’s why all coaches, mentors and youth leaders should be trained to detect and prevent child sexual abuse. And if you’re a parent with kids in summer sports or activities, check with coaches or leaders and ask if they’ve been trained.

We owe it to the children of Siskiyou County. Let’s be a champion for them.

Scott Eastman is the executive director of Siskiyou Family YMCA. Contact him at scott@siskiyou-ymca.org.