Last weekend continued my quest to clean up after the quakes. It seems like a hundred years since they happened. Before July 4 and 5, every weekend presented a range of possibilities of how to spend my time, productively or otherwise. Now the choice has narrowed to: which room am I going to work on next?

Mother Nature did a thorough job of upending our house, which -- let's admit it — was not perfectly neat to start with. So there is a seemingly endless amount of cleaning to do. And I would hate to waste a good disaster. If nothing else, my mom and I want to use this as an excuse to get the danged place straightened up.

On Saturday, I decided this weekend to go with a job I could complete in one or two swipes. A wall of cabinets outside my bedroom was unceremoniously dumped on the floor, so I decided to clean those up and purge the cabinets at the same time. This involved wading through piles of old clothes and stacks of Vanity Fair magazines I was saving (why?) while trying to avoid my cat.

In between working on this task, I also attending two post-earthquake events: a lecture on acupuncture and trauma-relief and the fundraising concert at the Fairgrounds Saturday night. (See stories elsewhere.)

My post-earthquake trauma is probably on the mild side, but I always feel better when surrounded by others dealing with the aftermath. The acupuncture lecture was fascinating, and I was touched that these professionals were volunteering their time to help us heal.

The concert was pure bliss. At the last minute, my mom decided to go, so the two of us set off. My first indication of Ridgecrest's new higher profile is that the ticket salespeople asked me if I was from Bakersfield when they saw my media pass. KABC Channel 23 was in attendance, as it turned out.

The only problem emerged when my mom Dorothy realized the event featured rock music. "Oh, nooo!" she said. "I am going to have to sit as far from the speakers as possible." Muttering darkly about the doom of modern civilization, she moved to a table in the back.

I headed to the front of Desert Valley's Credit Union Hall to get pictures. When I headed back to check on Dorothy after awhile, I was surprised. She had undergone a complete change of heart. Songs by Johnny Cash and Creedence Clearwater Revival may have had something to do with it.

"This is great," she said. "I almost want to dance."

It's hard to put into words the catharsis inherent in an event like this. We were in time to hear Throttle, Jade's Trick, and the Sheleighlys. And they rocked. There was dancing, there was great music. There was RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin reminding everyone of the first responders who dealt so well with this mess.

But there was something more -- a sense of resolve, of resilience, of a desire to not let this change the community for the worse and maybe to change it for the better.

A couple of times everyone moved to the front of the dance floor and waved their arms in unison -- the first time I have seen that in Ridgecrest. It spoke of energy and hope.

It was also the scene of another first: a couple of guys tried to get a mosh pit going during the Sheleighlys headlining performance. I have never seen this in Ridgecrest either. Maybe I don't get out enough. It seemed celebratory. It seemed perfect. It made me happy, but I did not point this out to my mom -- no amount of community goodwill will ever reconcile her to punk rock.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

‒‒‒

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.