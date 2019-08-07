SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that the administration has formally requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) declare a disaster for the damage caused by a series of large-magnitude earthquakes near Ridgecrest last month.

If approved, the SBA disaster assistance program will make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses in San Bernardino and Kern counties.

"The loss or damage of personal property following a natural disaster can have a significant financial impact on families and businesses,” said Newsom. “The availability of these low-interest loans will provide needed relief to our residents as they continue to recover from the impacts of these earthquakes.”

The SBA disaster assistance program aids homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory and business assets that were damaged or destroyed. The SBA tailors the repayment of each disaster loan to the borrower’s financial capability.

Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) voiced his support for the governor’s request, noting in a news release that he sent a letter to the SBA on Monday to declare Kern and San Bernardino counties a disaster area.

“I strongly support this request from Governor Newsom and Director Ghilarducci for SBA to declare both Kern and San Bernardino Counties a disaster area following the July earthquakes,” McCarthy said in a statement. “This designation will make homeowners and businesses eligible for assistance to help repair physical damage to homes or businesses, as well as allow entrepreneurs to apply for assistance to help mitigate impacts from lost business in the region. I call on SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton to expeditiously approve the State of California’s request.”

Previously, Governor Newsom secured a Presidential Emergency Declaration for direct federal assistance, declared a state of emergency in Kern and San Bernardino counties and toured the impacted area to meet with first responders, elected leaders and residents affected by the earthquakes.