Wayne Dahl, age 69, passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Burt Dahl, mother Elsie Dahl, and brothers, Robert and David Dahl He was born July 31, 1949 in Reno Nevada He married his wife and best friend Linda, on December 29, 1972. Wayne loved to do his woodworking, shooting, riding motorcycles, camping, and photography in his spare time.

Wayne had a generous spirit which played into his love of crafting different gifts for the ones he held close. He is survived by his wife Linda, children Kerrie and Brad, Justin and Amber, his grandchildren Marissa and Chris, Ashlee and Brandon, Justen and Mia, and great grandchildren Shiloh, Rylee, Callie, and Walker.

As well as his mother Charlotte Dahl, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Gordon Kruse and brothers Dennis and wife Donna, David Terry and wife Linda Along with many very dear friends.

Please join us to celebrate Wayne’s life on August 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus 725 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555