Physicals, backpacks, hygiene supplies and more. Free clothes at Methodist Church

To help make sure all school children have clothing, school supplies and everything else they need for school, local organizations are again teaming up for the annual Back to School Connection on this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 314 Asher Ave.

Free kindergarten and sports physicals are also offered.

Parent must be present for the physical and bring forms and immunizations records.

Students from preschool to high school seniors are invited to take part in all the activities.

Free backpacks and other school will be available (students must attend to get them).

Free School clothes will be available on the same day at the Taft United Methodist Church, 630 North St. from 8:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

The Back to School Connection is sponsored by Taft First Assembly of God, Taft Salvation Army,

West Side Community Resource Center and other local churches and businesses.

For more information, please contact 765-7151, 765-5557 or 765-7281.





