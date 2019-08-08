Crash took place at Cholame Y about 10 p.m.

One person was killed and nine others injured in a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 46 near the Kern-San Luis Obispo county line.

Cal Fire-San Luis Obispo said multiple vehicles were involved in the 10 p.m. crash and called it a mass casualty incident.

An hour after the crash, Cal Fire reported one person killed, two people with major injuries, one with moderate injuries and five with minor injuries.

An air ambulance and three ambulances were sent to the scene, Cal Fire said.

The accident occurred at the Cholame Y where Highway 41 and Highway 46 merge.

This is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates.