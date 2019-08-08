The Small Business Administration approved California’s disaster assistance request for California businesses and residents affected by the July 4 and 5 earthquakes that hit the Indian Wells and Searles Valleys, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Newsom made the request this week to the SBA, along with requests for support from Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, State Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong.

The SBA's disaster declaration will make low-interest federal disaster loans available to impacted residents and businesses in Kern and San Bernardino counties as well as the neighboring counties of Inyo, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura.

“These federal disaster loans will help support homeowners, renters, businesses and others grappling with the loss or damage of property across the region get back on their feet,” said Governor Newsom. “I thank the SBA for making this a priority.”

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing California with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Beginning Friday, Aug. 9, SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Garfield continued. The centers will be open on the days and times indicated below until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize future disaster damage. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on the available assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339.