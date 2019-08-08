San Luis Obispo County man killed when minivan turns into path of pickup

The California Highway Patrol said a San Luis Obispo man was the fatality in a collision at the Cholame Y where Highway 46 and Highway 41 come together near the Kern-San Luis Obispo county line.

Eight others were injured in the crash.

The CHP said a pickup with four men from Creston was westbound on Highway 46 when an eastbound minivan pulled into the left turn lane to go east of Highway 41.

The driver of the minivan, identified as Zi Tao Pan, 39, of Fresno, apparently failed to see the on coming truck and turned into its path.

Juan Silva Casares, 48, the right front passenger in the pickup, died at the scene from his injuries.

The pickup driver, Frederico Lopez Torres and two other passengers, were injured. One, Francisco Silva, 45, was flown to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo by a CHP helicopter.

The minivan driver and his passengers were taken to hospitals in Templeton and San Luis Obispo for injuries that ranged from moderate to minor.