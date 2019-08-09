City won't name it yet, but says it is working with a developer and store has corporate approval

Taft's business boom may be continuing.

City officials have been working with another potential grocery store and those talks may be paying off.

City Manager Craig Jones said a "national brand supermarket" got the go-ahead from headquarters to open a store in Taft.

He wouldn't identify the chain at this point.

"The city and a developer has been working a long time with this developer and the chain and they got corporate approval to build here," Jones said Thursday.

This news comes after a series of major developments already this year

In March work started on a Dollar General Store at Tenth and Supply Row.

It is expected to open in the fall.

In April, the city said three more business are coming, including a full-service Starbucks, Jack in the Box and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The Starbucks will be located in a former restaurant in the east end of the Albertsons Shopping Center, the Jack in the Box will build on a vacant pad of the Albertsons-Rite Aid parking lot and O'Reilly is scheduled to build on the 900 block of Kern Street next to Fastrip.

Then, in July, plans for a second Dollar General became public. This one will be built on the 400 block of Harrison Street.

Remodeling work on the new Starbucks is underway. A job fair was held in late July but it was cancelled after a few minutes due to extreme heat. It has not yet been rescheduled.

Work hasn't started on the other projects.