Most offices will be operating out of Transit Center and Oildorado Room for three months

Taft's Civic Center is now pretty much empty in preparation for thee months of asbestos abatement, remodeling and upgrades at the 55-year old building.

Most of City staff is now working out of the transit facility and Oildorado room at 550 Supply Row (adjacent to the Oilworker Monument) and will remain there through the end of October.

The reception area is located in the entry way to the structure.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will be held in the Oildorado Room as well.

The City's phone number remains the same, but the extensions aren't working and callers will have to go through a receptionist.

Notary services will not be available.

The upgrade of city hall had been in the planning stages for months, but originally sections of the offices were going to be done one at a time.

The plan called for the Council Chambers to be done first and for staff to use that while their offices were being upgraded. The permanent seating is going to be removed and replaced with moveable chairs.

But asbestos was found under tiles in the building and the decision was made to close it for three months and relocate all operations.

The City has budgeted about $700,000 for the project.





