Logan McKnight won his first 20 lap 250 Kart Main Event last Friday night at the Yreka Outlaw Kart track at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds. McKnight ran strong in preliminaries with a heat race win and a second place finish, putting him on the pole for the Main Event. McKnight would score the victory ahead of Nicholas Perrin. Reigning Medford champion Vinny DeBenedetti came from eighth starting to finish third, followed by Jacob James, Dryver Dothage, Cale Cunial, Taylor Fuller, Dallin Dagada, Cole Cunial and Drew Berry.

The other eight lap heat race wins went to Cole Cunial, Cale Cunial and Fuller.

Brionna Fuller won the UAS Speedway Kart 12 lap Main Event. Fuller was the only driver to bring a 500 Open Kart. With nobody to compete against in that class, she jumped into a Speedway Kart and collected her second win of the season ahead of point leader Steve Rambo, Larry Fuller and Ed Grubb. Rambo and Brianna Fuller were the eight lap heat race winners.

Four visitors from the Medford track necessitated the need for a Beginners Box Stock 20 lap Main Event.

Medford point leader Jayme DeBenedetti outran Caleb Ranney to win the 20 lap Main Event. Talia Colley and Saige King completed the finishing order. DeBenedetti and Ranney each picked up eight lap heat race wins.

Point leader Chayce Smith scored his fourth Restricted Box Stock 15 lap Main Event win. Austin Bartholomew won both eight lap heat races, putting him on the pole. However, it was Hayfork's Smith winning ahead of his closest championship rival, Carson Hanson, and Bartholomew.

Debbie Medeiros made her fifth appearance and won her fifth 15 lap 4 Cycle Main Event. Medeiros and Steve Rambo won eight lap heat races, and Medeiros had the pole. She out-dueled Rambo to get the win with point leader Lori Fuller completing the finishing order.

Malachi Johnson won the 15 lap Unrestricted Box Stock Main Event. He also won an eight lap heat race. Point leader Hunter Granger won the other heat race and finished second in the Main Event.

The next event at the Yreka Outlaw Kart track is on Aug. 16 and will feature a full slate of different classes. For further information, go to the Yreka Outlaw Kart page.

The main track Siskiyou Speedway races are currently on hiatus due to the Siskiyou Golden Fair this week. Races return on Aug. 17 with the Iron Giant Street Stocks. The John Arnberg Memorial is set for Aug. 24.