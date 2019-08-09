Stolen truck, trailer recovered near Buena Vista Golf Course

Rural crimes detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's are investigating more thefts in the area. Here is the latest report:

• Between July 22 at 6 p.m. and July 23 at 5 a.m., unknown suspects cut a portion of a spool of black cable at an oil lease near Highway 33. It is unknown how much cable was taken. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-05000655.

• Between July 22 at 6 p.m and July 23 at 5 a.m. unknown suspects forced entry to a Seatrain located on an oil lease in the 2900 block of Reserve Road, and caused over $500 in property damage. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-05000656.

• Between July 23 at 2 p.m. and July 24 at 5 a.m. unknown suspects burglarized an office trailer located on an oil lease near Shale Road and Mocal Road after forcing entry, causing over $100 in property damage. Two Apple iPads, along with their charging cords and carrying cases, were taken. They are described as an Apple iPad 4, bearing serial #DMPKKAGQF18W, and an Apple iPad Air2, bearing serial #DMPPP8QDG5YM. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Detective Richard Hudson at 661-392-6091 or HudsonR@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00118629.

• Between July 24 at 5:30 p.m. and July 25 at 6:50 a.m. an unknown male suspect driving a white Cadillac, cut the lock to a Seatrain and stole a red plastic 5-gallon gas can. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the gas can behind, after being observed by an employee. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00119093.

• Between July 30 at 5 p.m. July 31 at 6 a.m. unknown suspect stole a 1978 white GMC pickup with a short, black flatbed towing a red hay baler trailer from a field located at Old River Road and Buena Vista Road. The truck and trailer have no license plates and were last seen being driven by farm employees west of I-5 on Highway 119. Three days later, the vehicles were later located near Buena Vista Golf Course. Contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org with any information regarding this investigation. Refer to master case #2019-00122787.