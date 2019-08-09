The purpose of the booth is to make information available to the community about substance use disorder, particularly opioids, and where people can go for help.

Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction, better known as SARA, and Siskiyou County Behavioral Health will have a booth in the Commercial Building during the Siskiyou Golden Fair this year.

states Maggie Shepard, SARA's facilitator.

SARA will also be providing training with Narcan, the lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. Everyone who gets trained will receive a free Narcan kit.

Siskiyou County Behavioral Health provides a continuum of care including prevention through intensive outpatient treatment programs for youth and adults. Staff will have information regarding their substance use treatment programs and will be on hand to answer questions.

Staff will also be collecting data through a survey to address health disparities that may have barriers in addressing the Opioid epidemic.

For more information, call Ilona Lazar at (530) 918-9309.