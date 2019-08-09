The show opens Saturday, Aug. 17, this year featuring some 54 entrees of original art in many mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel, printmaking, water media, drawing, sculpture and mixed media.

An opening reception for the Siskiyou Artists Association 62nd annual art show is scheduled for Friday Aug. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.

Art awards will be presented along with the student scholarship awards. Light refreshments will be served.

The show opens Saturday, Aug. 17, this year featuring some 54 entrees of original art in many mediums including oil, acrylic, pastel, printmaking, water media, drawing, sculpture and mixed media.

SAA will also hold a silent auction original small art donated by members. These pieces will be on display throughout the run of the show with posted bid sheets, winning bidders will be notified at the close of the show.

Proceeds from the silent auction help fund the association Art Scholarship, which is awarded annually to local high school and college students pursuing art careers.

SAA’s show judge this year is Chuck Prudhomme of Redding. An accomplished fine artist, Prudhomme focuses on plein aire landscape oil paintings. His work has been exhibited in many galleries and shows throughout the west. He also enjoys sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm, teaching workshops and classes, describing himself as “a story teller with a brush.”

The show is open at the Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and closes Sept. 2. Admission is free.

For further information visit the SAA website, www.siskiyouartists.com