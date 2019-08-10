This introductory course offers a survey of major political theorists and their interpretations of political concepts, such as civil and political society, the state of nature, natural law, and civil liberties.

Registration for the fall semester at College of the Siskiyous is now open, with classes beginning on Aug. 26.

COS will be offering for the first-time, Introduction to Political Theory (POLS 1012 / #7188) at the Weed Campus. This class will meet Monday and Wednesday afternoons in the Distance Learning Center room 3 from 1:45-3:10 p.m. Katie Gale is the instructor.

This introductory course offers a survey of major political theorists and their interpretations of political concepts, such as civil and political society, the state of nature, natural law, and civil liberties. Examination of various theoretical approaches to politics, exploration of proposed solutions to basic political problems, and analysis of selected political theories and the relevance of theory to contemporary issues. This three unit class meets associate degree requirements and is transferrable to a CSU and UC.

Register online – www.siskiyous.edu (anytime) or in person at the Weed or Yreka Campus, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information call (888) 397-4339.