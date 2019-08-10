The Ridgecrest City Council at its Aug. 7 meeting took the final steps to approve the formation of Landscaping and Lighting District No. 2019-1 for Tract 6908. Council voted four to one to approve the two resolutions required to form the district. Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens was the dissenting vote. Councilman Michael Mower attended the meeting and voted over the phone.

Tract 6908 includes 19.67 acres with three parcels located south of Drummond Avenue, north of W. Tamarisk Avenue, and generally west of N. Downs Street and east of N. Inyo Street. These three parcels encompass 46 planned single-family residential home sites.

Council approved two related resolutions. One was to declare the results of the property owner protest ballot proceedings. The second was to confirm the formation of Landscaping and Lighting District 2019-1. Both were passed four to one, with Stephens dissenting.

The potential formation the district was the subject of a lengthy and heated discussion between property owner Chuck Roulund and council at the previous council meeting July 17.

Roulund argued at length that the assessments were being calculated incorrectly and should be based on actual maintenance costs. In the end, council approved the initial step in the foundation of the district and set a time and place for the public hearing.

The two motions required to accomplish this were not approved unanimously at the previous meeting. Stephens and Vice Mayor Wallace Martin voted against the first motion and Stephens voted against the second. Both motions passed by majority vote three to two and four to one, respectively.

According to City Engineer Loren Culp, "the landowner did sign a petition waiver waiving the mandatory 45-day public hearing protest ballot period, with that we are able to bring this to you at a much accelerated rate."

At the August 7 council meeting, Roulund spoke up during the public hearing. He suggested that an oversight committee be formed to keep an eye on the landscaping and lighting districts in the future.

Roulund said in his opinion taxpayers are not getting a good value in maintenance for the amount of money they are paying.

"It's one of those things where it needs to be looked at very seriously," he said.

Roulund also criticized Willdan, who prepared the engineering report, in harsh terms.

"When you look at those numbers, those just aren't accurate," Roulund said.

He added that he voted yes on the balloting that night "because I had pretty much what I feel is a reasonable deal, but moving forward I think we are going to be in big trouble if we don't get a handle on these things. I have zero confidence in the engineer. None. That's all I have to say."

In response to a question from Mayor Peggy Breeden, Roulund added that he approves the districts in theory but does not approve the way they are being managed.

"I am OK because I would like to see the city being able to recapture the money for landscaping and lighting. And what I am seeing is not that," Roulund said. He went on to describe the landscaping and lighting districts as "completely mismanaged to the point where they need to be looked at" and "brutally bad."

City Manager Ron Strand said he agreed with Roulund and thought they were "on the same page."

Strand said the issue will be brought before the city's infrastructure committee on an annual basis and said the city is in the process of trying to audit the system and make sure it is fair to those paying into the districts. Strand also added that there is the possibility of rebates in the case of excessive funding reserves due to overpayments.

Richard Wagner also spoke up, asking for clarification on how the district worked. The response was that the annexation is just for a particular tract of land, not the whole city and that if approved the assessment district would annex that particular tract of land into our current, parent LLD 2012-1.

Stephens also spoke up against Willdan.

"I am very disappointed in Willdan and their performance on this," she said. Stephens later added that "this isn't the first time I have been disappointed in Willdan."

She suggested the city look at other consultants.

"It seems like we are using [Willdan] for everything and maybe we are not always not getting the quality from them that we should be."

Stephens also claimed that the over $10,000 paid for the report "could have powered the lights in that neighborhood for 8 years . . . we can do better."

The three ballots were opened and tabulated by City Clerk Ricca Charlon. All three votes were in favor of the district. The assessments in the ballots were $1520, $2432 and $2888 according to Charlon.