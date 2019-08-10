The sign is for the benefit of the Lake Shastina community and specifically the fire department, said Darger, who has been a Boy Scout since the age of 12.

Those who have travelled on Big Springs Road over the past few months will have noticed a new fire danger sign on the lawn at the Lake Shastina Administration Building. Boy Scout Christopher Darger, age 17, completed the sign as his Eagle Service Project.

The sign is for the benefit of the Lake Shastina community and specifically the fire department, said Darger, who has been a Boy Scout since the age of 12.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank and award a Boy Scout can earn, explained Steve Darger, Christopher’s father and Scoutmaster. The award is a performance-based achievement. To earn it, Boy Scouts are required to advance through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle. They must have a certain tenure in a troop and hold leadership positions, said Steve.

“In addition, they are required to earn at least 21 merit badges, which signify a degree of mastery in specific Scoutcraft skills as well as skills of personal interest,” said Steve. “Finally, candidates for the Eagle honor are required to conceive an idea where they plan, develop and give leadership to others in completing a service project which will benefit a community, school, or any religious institution.”

At all times during his membership in a troop, the Boy Scout is also required to demonstrate his efforts toward living up to the Scout Oath and Law, Steve added.

Nationwide, only three to five percent of Scouts attain the rank of Eagle.

Christopher, a Golden Eagle Charter School student, said the idea for the sign came after having to evacuate his Lake Shastina home twice over the past couple of years. Because the area is so densely populated, he figured the sign would be a good idea to raise awareness.

Christopher said he enjoys scouting because it’s a lot of fun and “you learn very important things,” including “how to improve yourself as a person.”

Christopher said he wants to go into the military’s special forces in the future.

The location for Christopher’s sign was donated by the Lake Shasta Administration and the funding was supplied by a donation from the Lake Shastina Fire Department, he said.

Christopher thanked Lake Shastina Fire Chief Steve Pappas for his time and effort in obtaining the materials for the project, as well as Lake Shastina Police Chief Mike Wilson and the Lake Shastina Board of Directors and administration. he also thanked his fellow scouts, including JT, Adam, Sean and James, who assisted in the project.