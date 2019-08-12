With the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority Board of Directors set to pass an ordinance requiring mandatory groundwater well registration on Aug. 15, a looming question remains: how to notify residents in the valley.

The IWVGA Policy Advisory committee went through a round of discussions during a special meeting called by committee chair Dave Janiec on Wednesday.

Janiec stressed the board required a consensus or recommendation from the PAC ahead of the Aug. 15 meeting.

Three options were provided to the PAC to discuss: a postcard, a billboard or a letter outlining the details of the ordinance and well registration requirements.

The ordinance went through a first reading at the IWVGA board’s July 18 meeting. A second reading and public hearing would make it official, with all well owners in the Indian Wells groundwater basin required to register by Oct. 1.

This one is aimed at small well owners, with the intent to gather data of water pumped in the basin so it can be factored into the IWVGA’s groundwater sustainability plan (or GSP).

Large well owners and ground producers like agriculture, Inyokern Community Services District, the IWV Water District and Searles Valley Minerals already fall under one ordinance, which also governs a groundwater extraction fee that applies only to major pumpers.

The upcoming ordinance will not charge a similar fee for de minimis well owners, or those who use less than two acre-feet of water per year for domestic purposes. The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014 exempts that category from initial pump fees until after the IWVGA submits its GSP on Jan. 31, 2020.

IWVGA acting general manager Don Zdeba provided some pricing information based on his experience from the IWV Water District.

A 10-foot-by-30-foot billboard runs $405 month, on top of a minimum $500 printing and installation cost. Zdeba said the question boils down to how much information one can put on it and which area to target.

“People are typically driving at 45-to-55 miles per hour, and if you have a lot of information, people are going to end up off the road or an accident might happen,” Zdeba said.

Using 8.5-inch-by-5.5-inch postcards, based on information from the last round the IVWGA sent out, would cost $1,309 for 3,000.

“The issue with that was that we had no complete list of all the private well owners,” Zdeba said. “We did the best we could in filtering out water district customers and such, but some of the water district’s customers do have a well.”

PAC member Lyle Fisher started the conversation off by noting the mandatory well registration ordinance should have been brought to the committee before it even went through a first reading. He added the ordinance deals with the policy side of the GSP, the primary purpose of the PAC.

“That was like being blindsided,” Fisher said. “Based on the less-than-stellar results of the last request for voluntary registration, making it mandatory at this time will more than likely result in nearly the same outcome.”

According to Zdeba, the most recent attempt to request small well owners to register netted two responses from the 3,000 mailings that went out.

Fisher said that a large incentive would be needed to encourage well owners to register, “or a very large hammer would have to be shown.”

He added that the registration form that would go out should also be simplified, as opposed to the one that went out in the initial round a year ago.

Fisher recommended a letter to all registered Assessor's parcel numbers in the valley. An APN is a number assigned to parcels of property owners by the Kern County Assessor-Recorder’s office for tax purposes.

PAC member Judie Decker noted that the board has gone about the process backward.

“We now have many well owners who want nothing whatsoever to do with this,” Decker said.

Past attempts to communicate with the public have been less than effective, including the first round of registration last July when IWV community members voiced anger and confusion in a series of public workshops in Inyokern and Ridgecrest.

“The board has alienated domestic well owners, it’s certainly alienated farmers large and small,” she said. “We need to work together for the future of water in this valley. We have a limited supply and the population of the world is growing. Where’s the water going to come from?”

Decker agreed with Fisher’s recommendations of a simplified form and a letter.

PAC member Nick Panzer advised against simplifying a registration form, noting everything on it will provide relevant data needed for the GSP and the Groundwater Authority.

Lorelei Oviatt, Kern County director for planning and natural resources, noted that APN numbers aren’t people’s addresses. A property tax bill affixed to an APN could be sent to a property owner’s mailing address other than registered parcel.

Oviatt noted that for the last round, the county provided those addresses to the water district, who took point on mailing out postcards for the IWVGA. Water district customers were not included in the list because the majority of them are hooked up to its system.

“There were a lot of duplicates because people more than one piece of property,” she said. Oviatt later added that the county took out the duplicates.

Oviatt, too, suggested a simplified letter or form and remove terms like “domestic well.”

“You have to say ‘Do you have a well? Does it provide water for your whatever?’” she said. “You have to really get this down to someone with big letters saying ‘you need to register.’”

Oviatt also recommended circling back to Kern County Public Health and its counterpart in Inyo County and San Bernardino County to access that department’s list of wells.

“Every well in unincorporated Kern County, Inyo County and San Bernardino County has to have an address to get a well permit,” Oviatt said.

Zdeba clarified that only applied to wells installed after 1980 in Kern County.

Oviatt later stressed the IWVGA must gather its data since its mandate is to ultimately manage the basin. For the county to step into the IWVGA registration process would suggest the county would be taking over that role.

However, she added that counties require owners to register their wells if they want to build a home on it as a matter of health and safety. In other words, an owner must show that a dwelling has access to water to be considered habitable.

Oviatt said that the IWVGA could send letters or postcards to the list of well addresses the county has on file and see where to go from there.

Resident Don Decker, who also sits on the technical advisory committee, recommended posting something at Gateway/ACE Hardware Store in Inyokern, noting that it is the de facto general store for that town.

“It’s by far and away the best location for any type of communication,” Decker said.

Earl Wilson, another resident and TAC member, recommended sending the registration form and letter via certified mail to well owners.

“You save all the ones that come back unsigned in a box,” Wilson said. “Eventually, you’ll find out which people refused to sign it, which is contrary to the ordinance and subject to a fine. You have to that after the ordinance is passed.”

Wilson also said the IWVGA needs to launch a PR campaign to gather participation from the well owners.

“The cards were a bad idea because you go to the mailbox, look at it and throw it away,” Wilson said.

Resident Elaine Mead suggested having an IWVGA table or presence at major events like the Desert Empire Fair or Petroglyph Festival to encourage well registration and explain what the process entails.

“Some people might be hesitant … but in a casual environment you might get more participation,” Mead said.