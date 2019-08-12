Defendant admitted he was involved in the receipt and distribution of what the court described as a “massive” amount of “very troubling” material, U.S. Attorney says.

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd sentenced Hector Hinojosa Cisneros, 26, formerly of Taft, today to 12 years in prison for his conviction for receipt and distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

In addition, Hinojosa-Cisneros was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release, ordered to pay penalty assessments of $5,100, and $2,500 in restitution to one victim at a sentencing hearing in Fresno.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported that hundreds of images of child pornography had been uploaded to a Google Plus Photos account. Investigators in Bakersfield confirmed that Hinojosa-Cisneros controlled the account and executed a search warrant at Hinojosa Cisneros’s residence in Taft. Ultimately Hinojosa-Cisneros, who served eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, admitted that he was involved in the receipt and distribution of what the court described as a “massive” amount of “very troubling” material. Hinojosa-Cisneros pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2019.

“The culmination of this investigation sends a strong message to perpetrators who seek to exploit and harm children that operating in cyberspace does not protect them from detection. HSI and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are coming for you,” said Tatum King, special agent in charge, Homeland Security Investigations for San Francisco and Northern California. “HSI remains committed to conducting investigations resulting in the rescue of victims of crime, end the exploitation of children in our communities, and bring to justice those who dare to commit these heinous crimes.”

This case is the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gappa prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet safety education.