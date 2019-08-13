Taft's Most Wanted Suspect was wanted on multiple warrants

A wanted felon featured several times on Taft's Most Wanted was arrested by Taft Police after a vehicle pursuit and foot search in South Taft Sunday morning.

The suspect, Christopher Mason, 33, was already wanted on "multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants," according to Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby.

He now faces additional charges of felony reckless evading police and possession of burglary tools and several vehicle code violations including speeding and driving on a suspended license.

He is being held without bail in the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility.

The events leading up to the pursuit and arrest started just before 10 a.m. near 25 Hill Road and South Street. Officers were patrolling in the are after developing information that the suspect was there. The suspect was spotted driving a brown Cadillac.

When an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect fled, Beilby said, and led officers on a short pursuit that ended in an alley on the 1000 block of Stevens Street.

Mason fled on foot, Beilby said, but was captured a short time later a few blocks to the west.

A search of the suspects car led to the discovery of shaved keys, which police believe were used in thefts from vehicles, Beilby said.