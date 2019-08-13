Theft occurred over the weekend

Taft Police are investigating the theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from the Taft Union High School District bus garage.

The theft occurred sometime over the weekend, police said.

Unknown suspects made entry into the building at Ninth and San Emidio and took multiple tools, including drills, impact drivers and a battery charger.

Total loss is estimated at about $1,900.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Taft Police at 661-763-3171.