The candidates for Assembly all want our vote, but only Patrick Jones made the trip to the Copco Lake Area to learn the facts about the dams and the Klamath River from the area residents.

The other candidates are making decisions based on stories or opinions, but not facts about the effects your votes will have.

He made the trip and put in the time to learn what his vote would mean. I appreciate his efforts to learn what is required to do a good job.

I want someone who will work to represent our best interest. That is Patrick Jones.

Robert B. Davis

Montague