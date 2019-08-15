It was a brisk, damp evening in the Mechanics Bank Grandstand Saturday night for 2019 Mechanics Bank Shootout Rodeo presented by Pape Machinery.

Despite the weather, spirits were high, the flags were flying and the JJJ rodeo stock was ready to put on a show with the “Shootout” cowboys and cowgirls that entered the rodeo, which was held during the Siskiyou Golden Fair in Yreka.

The revised rodeo format with the new Siskiyou Golden Fair Rodeo Committee headed by Chairperson Wendy Johnson did an excellent job preparing the arena, setting the schedule and giving the crowd a great show, according to a press release

Riley Kutzer, of Scott Valley, began the evening with a great rendition of the National Anthem.

In the first event of the evening, young rodeo rider Chase Bartneck took first place to win the Mutton Busting Buckle sponsored by Finley Farms. He won the event in May at the Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeo in Etna.

Armando Fagliano and Gwen Johnson won the HH Ranch/Outlaw Saddles Ribbon Roping event. The pair came away with the $1,000 top prize in the event. Kylie and Brice Brown finished in 2nd.

Siskiyou Central Credit Union Barrel Racing fans watched Lea Orsburn collect $1,000 to win the event, as Ellie Gomes took home the check for second place.

The shootout added Clarity Medical Spa Ranch Broncs to the lineup and CJ Cash, with an 80 point ride, took home $1,00 for placing first, while Clay Gorden was 2nd. The Fawaz Farming/Dustin Brown Landscaping Open Team Roping found Kent Johnson and Zach Salvestro in 1st with an 8.3 second run. Trevor Ayers and Cameron Boyce finished in 2nd.

A new addition to the rodeo, the Outlaw Saddles/Yreka Motors business calf scramble was won by Dustin Brown Landscapin, as the winning team members each got a 2019 Siskiyou Golden Fair belt buckle. The California Outdoor Properties LadiesBreakaway Roping had an exciting finish as both Fallon Myers and Kamish Wagner finished with a time of 3.9 seconds and the rodeo committee awarded $1,000 to each for the victory.

Next up was the crowd favorite Siskiyou Saddle Cow Championships sponsored by Suburban Propane and Freitas Livestock Hauling.Clint Knowles and Pistol Bray got it done with a 16.6, as Scott Valley boys Wyatt Finley and Preston Munson earned 2nd place.

The Century 21 Pioneer Realty/Rizzardo Roofing Mixed Team Roping event was won by Parsons and Parsons – Lacy and Zack – followed by Bethany and Pistol Bray.

In the Hunt Accounting Bull Riding the bulls stole the show and left the cowboys wallowing in the damp rodeo arena. Steve Smart announced the fast paced event and rodeo secretary Jolie Thurston compiled the numbers and paid out the pot of cash that totaled nearly $16,000.