Cooling Center will be open Thursday afternoon and evening

Taft and the entire area are under an excessive heat warning that is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with highs soaring into the triple digits.

An excessive heat warning means prolonged exposure to the heat can result in illness, and the elderly and people already ill can be susceptible to health issues from the heat.

Taft's county-operated cooling center in the Veterans Building at Cedar and Taylor will be open Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents using the centers should bring their own books, puzzles or games to pass the time. Water and snacks will be provided thanks to funding from PG&E.

Taft's temperature for Thursday is expected to be round 104 with a high on Friday of 103.

There will be some cooling over the weekend, the National Weather Service said, with afternoon highs dropping about 10 degrees back to the mid-90s

However, by the middle of next week another warm up will be expected and more 100-degree plus heat is in the forecast.







