An updated estimate puts repairs for facilities aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake at between $2 billion and $5 billion, according to both an Aug. 1 Naval Facilities Engineering Command pre-decisional document and a Navy Times article.

The Navy Times reported that the July 4 and July 5 earthquakes, one registering magnitude 6.1 on the morning of July 4, a second registered at 5.4 on the morning of July 5 and the 7.1 later that night, that some of the nearly 1,200 buildings will have to undergo extensive repairs.

At least half the buildings on the 1.1 million-acre facility were built between World War II and 1980.

According to a NAVFAC pre-decisional presentation, total replacement value of all facilities has been estimated at $5.2 billion, including $2.2 billion for facilities. The data comes based on 13 days of assessment conducted by damage assessment teams.

The total cost includes everything from building repair to furniture and equipment replacement. It does not factor in any facilities that need to be fully demolished, supporting facilities or temporarily facilities as needed.

Capt. Mark Edelson, commanding officer of NAVFAC Southwest, told the Navy Times that 20% of the buildings have been declared unsafe or put on restricted use. Edelson told the Navy Times that many structures are beyond economical repair and require replacement.

However, all costs are still preliminary, as noted by the pre-decision document.

"Until that process is completed, there are no official figures. It's all speculative at this point," said Lee Saunders, spokesman for the southwest engineering command, told the Associated Press.

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake’s largest tenant command, operates a large number of the facilities aboard the installation. Rear Adm. Scott Dillon, NAWCWD commander, said that the facilities at China Lake are operating at a reduced capacity. 90 percent of the NACWD structures fared well, but 70 structures sustained heavy damage.

“NAWCWD has implemented a wide range of mitigations including the use of temporary spaces and structures, and the relocation of teams and equipment to alternate locations on station,” Dillon said in an email statement on Wednesday. “Damage assessment has been a team effort between Commander, Naval Installations Command, the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, and NAWCWD. This same team continues to refine the plan to repair or replace heavily damaged facilities and equipment. This process will continue for an extended period in parallel with the resumption of normal mission tasking, which has already begun for the majority of NAWCWD.”

According to Edelson’s comments to the Navy Times, Most major repairs wouldn’t start until after the start of Fiscal Year 2020, which starts Oct. 1.

The NAVFAC presentation also noted that the 250-member China Lake Public Works department and 100 NAVFAC Southwest personnel sent to bolster the crew have made repairs “to return the installation to partially mission capable status.”

Following the massive earthquakes, Navy Region Southwest authorized the evacuation of non-essential personnel to Naval Base Venture County until the damage assessment could be conducted and repairs made to the facility. For two weeks, NAWS China Lake was accessible only via “mission-essential” personnel, or those department heads and programs deemed required returning back to duty.

Gate hours officially transitioned back just before midnight on July 20.

Examples of the damage caused to facilities and the unsafe conditions include Hangar 3 at Armitage Airfield, which houses advanced weapons systems and one of the base’s test and evaluation squadrons, VX-31. According to reports, it “suffered structural cracking throughout hangar spaces and Weapons System Software Activity spaces” that could cost an estimated $350 million to replace. Bolts were sheared from support beams, seismic joint failure was applicable in stairwells and busted water pipes flooded the building.

According to the navy report, the damage renders the test squadron operating there “non-mission capable and” an in need of re-location to temporary facilities.

Michelson Laboratory, or Building 5, which houses units testing advanced weapons systems, was declared unsafe “due to column and beam stress, major cracks throughout the facility’s foundations” and other damage. It would cost $270 million to repair.

The China Lake Propulsion Lab also sustained damage, hampering activities for everything from ordnance and propulsion testing to explosives synthesis, key elements for some of China Lake’s mission. Twenty-two ammo storage magazines have been rendered useless because they “are not longer able to withstand blast pressure.”

There is also damage to several utilities, some of which went untested during damage assessment, but can be expected to be significant.

The earthquakes also caused significant damage to facilities like All Faith Chapel and the Navy Exchange, as well as the indoor pool at the China Lake Fitness Center. The Rec Stop, a facility used for Navy sailors for recreational periods, was also temporarily converted into a space for Castle X, the base’s teen center, because that building had been tagged with damage.

Due to the damage and continued recovery mode, some traditional community-oriented activities have also been temporarily affected. Currently the Maturango Museum in Ridgecrest has had to suspend its fall tours of Little Petroglyph Canyon, which is located on the installation.

At $5.2 billion, the price tag ranks high when compared to other damage, according to the Navy Times. For example, the cost to repair Marine Camp Lejeune in North Carolina following Hurricane Florence in 2018 was $3.6 billion.

According to the NAVFAC document, some of the concerns for feedback from contractors include looking at limited resources and cost factors for housing and personnel, and greater labor costs due “because labor normally needs to be imported” to the area.

Any money for repairs still needs to be reviewed and approved by Congress and signed off by President Donald Trump.