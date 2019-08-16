Although Dunsmuir High School started its fall semester Wed. Aug. 14, and Castle Rock School and Dunsmuir Elementary School will start next week, on Mon. Aug. 19 and Tues. Aug. 20 respectively, the pool will remain open through Saturday August 24, offering daily after-school swim sessions.

The Dunsmuir Pool will be open an extra week this summer. Instead of closing this weekend as originally scheduled, it will be open next week with a revised schedule as kids are headed back to school.

Although Dunsmuir High School started its fall semester today (Wed. Aug. 14), and Castle Rock School and Dunsmuir Elementary School will start next week, on Mon. Aug. 19 and Tues. Aug. 20 respectively, the pool will remain open through Saturday August 24, offering daily after-school swim sessions.

According to Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks Administrator Mike Rodriguez, hours will be Monday through Friday, Aug. 19 through 23, offering a late afternoon public swim session daily, from 4 to 6 p.m. He said although there'll be no evening swim sessions that week, there will a free swim day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“I'd like to thank the community for their support of this 2019 swim season,” said Rodriguez. He also gave a reminder that Dunsmuir City Councilor Dave Keisler is organizing another fundraising yard sale for the pool this Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Dunsmuir Recreation District building next to the pool.