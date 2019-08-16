A series of threats on social media made against numerous Walmarts have sparked several reactions from law enforcement across the country.

The threats follow a mass shooting that occurred at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 22 people dead and 24 others wounded. The shooter was 21-year-old Patrick Crusius before he was taken into custody.

While the locations of the Walmarts were unspecified, some local police departments are taking the threats seriously, including Ridgecrest Police Department.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin addressed the issue in a news release Friday morning, noting that while it’s a nationwide rumor, people should still be vigilant.

“RPD has been made aware of recent social media rumors involving a threat of violence to unspecified Walmart locations. We are investigating these threats currently and they appears to be a nationwide rumor,” McLaughlin noted in the news release. However, we take all threats seriously. RPD would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.”

RPD said if people have any information or see something suspicious, they can call RPD at 760-499-5100.