Highs up to 108 expected in the area

Taft is under an excessive heat warning for the second day in a row with high temperatures of 103 to108 degrees this here Friday.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Despite the heat warning, cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be closed, according to the Kern County website.

The National Weather Service cautions that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur.

Heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely, the Weather Service said. People most vulnerable to heat related illnesses include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

The high in Taft on Thursday was 105 and it was over 100 degrees for almost seven hours from 12:20 p.m. until 7:12 p.m

Friday's low was 83 degrees for a few minutes just before 3 a.m. the temperature climbed to 90 at 7:52 a.m.

It was 102 by 12:15 p.m.

A little bit of cooling is expected for the weekend, but more heat is expected to return by the middle of next week. Saturday's high is expected to be around 99 degrees cooling to 94 on Sunday and 95 on Monday.

By Wednesday the highs will rise to near 100 again