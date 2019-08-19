Man was arrested by Taft Police after pursuit

The Taft man arrested after vehicle chase accepted a plea deal and entered a no contest plea to felony evading arrest in a vehicle.

Christopher Mason, 33, also pled no contest to possession of a stolen vehicle in a separate case.

He is being held without bail pending sentencing on Sept. 16.

Mason was arrested by Taft Police on Aug. 11 following a vehicle pursuit in South Taft.

He abandoned his car and fled on foot but was located a short time later.

Police had been looking for Mason, who was already wanted on felony warrants prior to his arrest, officers said.