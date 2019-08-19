“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

These words are engraved on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, and have stood as an invitation to everyone wanting to come to the United States to live in freedom.

As I ponder them over and over, the question on my mind is where is it expressed or implied that those words apply only to Europeans?

That is what acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli seems to believe.

I understand the concerns about migrants who come here to seek Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance because these are valid concerns.

Nobody should come to this country just for public assistance.

I have always believed, and I still believe if people want to come to this country must do it the legal way.

My grandparents on both sides were immigrants. When my dad’s parents came to this country in 1914, my grandfather had the grand sum of $60 in his pocket. He also had a skill. He was a tailor, and six years later opened his own shop which he operated at the same location for 43 years.

Still, I wonder. What was Cuccinelli thinking when he said the words were meant only for Europeans?

Is this part of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign strategy which seems to be a strategy of dividing the nation to win?

Well school is back in session.

I read Jack Barnwell’s story in Wednesday’s Daily Independent about Faller Elementary School students and staff honoring Lt. Cmdr. Theodore Faller, after whom the school is named.

The first day of school fell on the 40th anniversary of Faller’s death when his F-86 Saber crashed when he steered his failing jet clear of what was then Ridgecrest Heights Elementary School.

It was a fitting tribute.

I am sorry to hear about the passing of former Mayor Florence Condos. I remember when she served on the Ridgecrest City Council and as mayor. I did not always agree with her, but I know she cared about the community very much. My condolences to her family.

— John V. Ciani is a contributing columnist.

