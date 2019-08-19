KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 1, 2019) – VFW Past Commander-in-Chief Richard L. Eubank of Eugene, Ore., was awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. distinguished VFW Triple Crown Award for the second time, making him the first recipient in the VFW’s nearly 120-year history to ever achieve this crème de la crème distinction.

Eubank was born and raised in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is a graduate of Burroughs High School Class of 1966.

Eubank was presented his award during the 120th VFW National Convention held in Orlando, Fla., July 20-24, 2019. The 1.2 million-member Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., is a congressionally-chartered veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from all five branches of the armed forces.

A Marine Corps and Vietnam War veteran, Eubank served worldwide with the 1st and 3rd Marine Corps Divisions from 1967 to 1969, retiring from the Marines Corps in 1987.

Eubank has served the VFW organization at every level for more than 31 years. He earned his first Triple Crown for the Department of California in 2000, before serving as National Commander in 2010 to 2011. His dedication and service continued on with the Department of Oregon, serving as the Department Commander from 2014 to 2015. This year, his hard work earned him the achievement of All-American District Commander.

“Richard Eubank’s three decades of service to the VFW and his fellow veterans truly embody the honorable values and mission our organization was founded upon,” said VFW Department of Oregon Commander John R. Wrinkle. “Our organization is lucky to have a member as dedicated to our success and growth as he is.”