Police will increase patrol during school hours specifically for traffic violations

(Taft Police Department Sergeant Corey Beilby issued this public safety notice as the new school starts.)

As we enter into the start of a new school year I would like to remind everyone to be cautious while driving.

There will be increased traffic in the mornings and several kids walking to the various schools around town.

Please be mindful of this and be cautious of your vehicle speed and watch for pedestrians in the crosswalks.

Taft Police Department will have increased patrol during school hours specifically for traffic violations including double parking, illegal U-turns, stop sign violations and speed. Pedestrians are also reminded to use the appropriate crosswalks and be aware of your surroundings while walking. As always we are looking forward to another safe and happy school year. Good luck to all returning students for the 2019-2020 school year!