The McCloud Community Resource Network Team treated the McCloud community to an ice cream social at the Scout Hall at Hoo Hoo park on Saturday.

The team’s intention is to bring awareness to the community and get input on what people believe is needed for seniors, children, and overall wellness in McCloud.

Resource Network Team member Anne Mero said, “Infant and child care is expensive. It costs $1600 a year for day care. Providing an infant/toddler center that is self-sustainable for 16 kids that is yearlong would take one caregiver for every four toddlers and one caregiver for every two infants. And most of our parents would want drop-ins. It can be done but our community has to come together to make this happen.”

The walls in the Scout Hall were lined with poster board showing ideas for the community to vote on which they feel are most important and give their input on other things they think would benefit the community.

The areas of focus were preschool which included infant and toddler care, preschool story time, and parenting groups.

Children from kindergarten to 6th grade included summer activity programs and obtaining winter clothes for children.

Suggestions for junior and senior high school grades included summer jobs, summer sport programs, career workshops, mentor programs, bringing back the high school gardening program, and teaching students to learn to fill out scholarship and job applications.

For wellness in the community, suggestions included AA/Al-Anon, a substance abuse group, parenting groups, new mother support groups, mental and behavioral health services and financial services.

For seniors/adults, suggestions included help with filling out forms, senior lunches and dinners, transportation to appointments, snow shoveling, yard work, wood stacking and affordable fitness classes.

Jeremy and Sarah Fraley brought their two children in for ice cream and to vote on what needs they felt were most important.

Sarah said “to balance our work schedules to accommodate our children, I am now working nights because we cannot afford daycare in Mount Shasta.”

“We used to have kite flying contests when we were kids,” said Bob Friday, who owns Friday’s Retreat. “We would build our kites and fly them.We should do this again. We can have it down at my place on Squaw Valley Road. They were fond memories for me.”

Jaycee Devasure-Brody, age 8, suggested a big brother/sister program.

“Snow shoveling for seniors is so important,” said medic Angie Matthews. “When we get a call to someone house and it’s under five feet of snow, we are shoveling just to get to the front door. With all the wildfires, keeping yards and areas around homes clean is also important.”

More than 50 people participated in the ice cream social and contributed ideas for needs of the community, which Mero says is a good turnout.

For more information on local resources or to help volunteer call Community Heath Coordinator Maggie at (530) 925-3411 or send an email to maggiep@shastacascadehealth.org.