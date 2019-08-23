Small blaze breaks out in kitchen

Fire damaged a vacant Ford City house Friday morning.

The fire was reported by a man driving past the house at 200 Polk Street just before 7 a.m.

The fire was limited to the kitchen.

Firefighters had to force entry into the structure and also sprayed water through a crawl hole under the kitchen to knock down the fire.

The cause is under investigation, Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Slayton said.

Although the fire itself was small, smoke drifted eastward through much of Ford City.