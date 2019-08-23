Despite the perception by some in the community that Gazelle Elementary was closed, the school has a lot going on and a current enrollment of 32 students, said Robin Wood, who has worked for the school for more than 38 years.

Wood is a paraprofessional teachers’ assistant for kindergarten through fourth grade. She is also the school’s bus driver, as well as the basketball, volleyball, and track coach. She and her husband Rodney (who is also the school’s maintenance manager) own a ranch in Gazelle.

Robin said she and her husband have jobs in town so that they can “support their cattle habit.” They also both have a deep love for the school. Almost the entire staff is brand new this year at Gazelle Elementary School.

Emily Gordon is an active parent as well as a substitute for all classified positions at the school, as needed.

“Everyone at our school wears many hats,” Emily said. She has three children who attend GES.

Raised in Siskiyou County, Christine Lynch is GES’ newest K-4 teacher. Entering her program with a background in theatre and costuming, as well as being a stay-at-home mom for more than seven years, Christine will be finishing her credentials under the CalState TEACH program. She will be interning after 10 years as a paraprofessional, and this will be her first official classroom as the teacher of record.

When asked about her teaching philosophy, Christine said, “All children, can and want to learn, by a teacher who can make a personal connection.”

Kryse Petsch, mother of six, has been an involved parent with GES for more than six years. She became one of the school’s paraprofessionals a year ago, but is beginning this school year as the Confidential Administrative Assistant. She is also currently finishing her AA degree at College of the Siskiyous.

Petsch said she’s “excited for all the new beginnings and the potential for the school to flourish.”

A veteran teacher of seven years prior to becoming an administrator, Jami Thomas is the school’s new Principal/Superintendent. She also doubles as the current Principal/Superintendent for Delphic Elementary School in Montague.

The pairing is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two schools to form a greater rural schools movement.

Thomas said she is “excited to be at GES, and to be working toward its amazing potential. I am so pleased with the kindness I’ve received, and the community support of a small school, coming in as a new administrator to the district.”

The after school program, known as SAFE, will be coordinated by Robin Nelson and paraprofessional Emma Burnett. SAFE is an after-school program which assists with homework completion and the care of minor children while parents work after school hours.

Nelson is a Siskiyou County Native and started working for SAFE as an aide 11 years ago. She stepped up to the coordinator position when the prior coordinator retired. Nelson has two children who have graduated from GES.

Emma Burnett has been an Aide for the SAFE program since the 2018-19 school year. She is currently attending COS to complete an Early Childhood Development degree. Burnett has three children, one of which attends GES.

Becky Mock is the school’s new fifth-eighth grade, multiple subject teacher. She will also serve as the Teacher in Charge for GES when the principal is absent.

Mock aspires to finish her credential work for an administrative degree within the next two school years, she said.

“I lived in Gazelle part time as a teenager, attending Yreka High School. I attended COS later as an adult for as long as I possibly could. I’m proud to be here as a teacher this year. I plan to rebuild a home here at GES. We are creating a new reputation,” she said.