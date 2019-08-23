RCIU investigating 6 thefts in the area, including beehives

Beehives, pallets, thousands of feet of copper wire and other items have been stolen from the oilfields and farmlands in the Taft area.

Here is this week's report from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit:

•Between Aug. 7 at noon and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, unknown suspects stripped approximately 500 feet of 2 OTT copper wire from electrical panels on an oil lease located of 25 Hill Road. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Richard Hudson at 661-392-6091 or HudsonR@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00127712.

•On Aug. 8 between 3:30 a.m.and 6 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole 25 wooden pallets from a vineyard located near Hwy 166 and Sabodan Street. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Toyota Tundra. If anyone has any information, contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00128197.

•On Aug. 11, between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., someone stole ten “super” honey frames and boxes from a field located near Millux Road and Hill Road. The bee boxes are white in color and are branded with “11B61.” Contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2019-00129547.

•Between Aug. 12 at 1:30 a.m. and Aug. 13 at 9 a.m someone punched a hole in the gas tank of an oil company truck while it was parked in the 100 block of Olive Avenue, causing over $500 in property damage and loss of fuel. If anyone has any information, contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00130908.

•Sometime betweenAug. 12 at 3:15 a.m. and Aug. 14 at 3:15 a.m unknown suspects stole 3,000 feet of 8-gauge bare copper wire, an unknown brand propane generator, one 5-gallon propane tank, miscellaneous hand tools, and one Stanley brand tool box containing miscellaneous hand tools from an oil lease near Short Road. Contact Hudson with any information. Refer to case #2019-00131410.

•Between Aug. 17 at 11 p.m. Aug. 8 at 3 a.m. unknown suspects stole sixteen bee hives and boxes from an orchard near Millux Road and Hill Road. Contact Martinez with any information. Refer to case #2019-00134311.