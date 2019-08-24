Trails are all located in south Siskiyou County and range from easy to difficult, from half a mile to 10 miles long. The Mount Shasta Trail Challenge is being sponsored by the City of Mt. Shasta, Rotary Club of Mt. Shasta and Grocery Outlet.

Who among us has not heard someone say this is the best summer ever for enjoying our local trails, lakes and mountains? Are you among the 32 people who have already completed six of the 12 trails featured in the Mount Shasta Trail Challenge? If not, take heart: you still have a few months left (until Dec. 31) to hit the trail and claim your award of a free embroidered hat or visor. Those who complete all 12 trails will have their names entered in a drawing for a bigger prize.

Free Trail Challenge passports are available at visitors centers in Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Weed; The Fifth Season, Sportsmen’s Den and Shasta Base Camp in Mount Shasta; and the McCloud Outdoors Store. Once your choice of six trails has been completed, passports can be stamped and hats or visors claimed at any of the visitors centers.

An anonymous business donor is the latest to join the ranks of La Florista and Mt. Shasta Patients Collective, businesses that have met the challenge offered by Rodney Barr of Grocery Outlet to match, dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000, contributions made to help support the event.

Trail users with questions about the Trail Challenge passport and business owners interested in supporting the Trail Challenge should contact Kathy Morter at kmorter52@gmail.com or call (530) 925-9199.